These Are The Combine’s Most Athletic NFL Draft Prospects At Each Position

Share this:

Tweet







Before we completely turn the page on the NFL Scouting Combine and concentrate fully on free agency, let’s look at who emerged from the NFL Draft prospect showcase as the most athletic player at each position.

We combined the list using the help of 3sigmaathlete.com’s SPARQ rankings, MockDraftable.com and our own tracking system.

Here are the best athletes in the 2017 NFL Draft.

QUARTERBACK: TREVOR KNIGHT, TEXAS A&M

Knight was the most athletic quarterback at the combine, which still might not help him get drafted.

He could potentially switch positions based on his combine testing numbers, however.

RUNNING BACK: AARON JONES, UTEP

Jones didn’t light up the track with his 40, but he was one of few running backs willing to compete in all combine drills. It worked out well for him, since he performed well in the vertical, broad jump, short shuttle and 3-cone.

Jones came into the combine projected as a seventh-round pick. He could see his stock rise.

WIDE RECEIVER: ROBERT DAVIS, GEORGIA STATE

Speaking of rising prospects. Davis, the cousin of Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, will almost certainly be drafted after obliterating the combine. NFL prospects rarely nail the 40, 3-cone and their explosion drills. Davis did.

TIGHT END: EVAN ENGRAM, MISSISSIPPI

Before we look at Engram as a tight end. Look how good he compares to wide receivers.

That’s crazy.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: GARETT BOLLES, UTAH

Bolles was the best athlete in an unathletic offensive line class.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: TANOH KPASSAGNON, VILLANOVA

It’s insane that Kpassagnon broad jumped 10 feet, 8 inches at 289 pounds. It’s unfathomable.

How does this type of athlete go to Villanova?

PASS RUSHER: JORDAN WILLIS, KANSAS STATE

Yeah, Jordan Willis powerbombed the combine.

LINEBACKER: TYUS BOWSER, HOUSTON

It would be shocking if Bowser actually lasted until the third round, where he’s currently projected to be drafted.

CORNERBACK: KEVIN KING, WASHINGTON

Cornerbacks who are 6-foot-3 aren’t supposed to lead all cornerbacks in the 3-cone and short shuttle. Yet, here we are. He had a better workout than his Huskies teammate and fellow cornerback Sidney Jones.

SAFETY: OBI MELIFONWU, UCONN

Melifowu will be bigger and more athletic than most of the wide receivers he will be tracking.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images