Share this:

Tweet







The first week of free agency can be a crazy time in the NFL.

The scene is just as chaotic as the stock market floor, and just like Wall Street, the teams that make out the best are the ones that buy low on a free agent whose value is about to rise.

The Sports Daily looked at what’s happened so far and identified eight free-agent signings who will provide the most bang for their buck.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images