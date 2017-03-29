These Nine MLB Prop Bets Should Be Money In The Bank For 2017 Season

Share this:

The 2017 Major League Baseball season is shaping up to be an exciting one, and you can bet on it.

Before every campaign, oddsmakers release a long list of prop bets for individual players and teams: Will Clayton Kershaw tally over or under 255 strikeouts? Will Kris Bryant smack over or under 36 home runs?

These prop bets sometimes take a back seat to traditional betting features such as World Series favorites and odds to win the Most Valuable Player or Cy Young awards. But prop bets can be a useful tool in determining what Las Vegas thinks about a certain player’s potential, and predicting whether that player can live up to the expectations.

If you do your research and pick the right bets, it’s a great way to earn some extra cash. Fortunately, we’ve done research for you. Here are our top prop bets for the 2017 season.

Bryce Harper, OF, Washington Nationals: 101.5 RBIs (OVER)

Harper had his worst season as a pro in 2016 (.243 batting average) and still managed to drive in 86 runs. His red-hot spring training suggests he’ll be out for blood in 2017, and he hits in the heart of a Nationals lineup that could score a lot of runs this season. He should easily eclipse the 100-RBI mark.

Jose Quintana, SP, Chicago White Sox: 179.5 strikeouts (OVER)

Quintana has steadily improved over the past five seasons, and Chris Sale’s departure means he’s the new workhorse of Chicago’s staff. That means the 28-year-old will get plenty of opportunities to improve on last year’s 181-strikeout campaign. He also should benefit from pitching in an AL Central division that’s relatively weak outside the Cleveland Indians.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros: 90.5 runs (OVER)

This number seems low for a guy who batted .338 and scored 108 runs at the top of Houston’s order last season. It’s very possible Altuve matches or improves on that batting average in 2017, but even if he doesn’t, he seems like a pretty safe bet to reach the 100-run plateau for the second straight year.

Khris Davis, OF, Oakland Athletics: 30.5 home runs (UNDER)

Davis’ home run total shot up from 27 in 2015 to 42 last season, so the law of averages would suggest he lands in the mid-30s this year. But his .247 batting average and career-high 166 strikeouts in 2016 are red flags, as is the fact that he’s more or less unprotected in a mediocre A’s lineup that hits in a pitcher-friendly ballpark.

Edwin Diaz, RP, Seattle Mariners: 34.5 saves (OVER)

Diaz racked up 18 saves in the final two months of last season as a rookie. Imagine what he can do in a full season? The Mariners should win their fair share of games this season, and the 23-year-old is locked in as their closer, making him a strong candidate to hit the 40-save mark in his first complete MLB campaign.

Mookie Betts, OF, Boston Red Sox: 95.5 RBIs (OVER)

Betts obviously has his work cut out for him to match his spectacular 2016 numbers. But there’s an RBI void to be filled in David Ortiz’s absence, and Betts figures to shoulder much of that load as the third or fourth batter in Boston’s stacked lineup. Expect him to reach the century mark.

Los Angeles Angels: 79.5 wins (OVER)

The Angels might not contend for a playoff spot, but they added a few veteran bats this offseason and welcome Garrett Richards back to what should be an improved rotation. Oh, and they also have Mike Trout. That should be enough to push Los Angeles past the 80-win mark.

New York Mets: 88.5 wins (UNDER)

Can Matt Harvey turn things around after a disastrous 2016? Can the rest of this rotation stay healthy? Will David Wright ever play baseball again? The Mets have the talent, but there are just too many question marks here for us to see them improving on last year’s 87-win campaign.

Cleveland Indians: 92.5 wins (OVER)

The Indians won 94 games last year, then went out and got better this offseason by landing premier slugger Edwin Encarnacion. If Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco can stay stay healthy behind ace Corey Kluber, this World Series contender should roll through the weak AL Central and make a serious push toward 100 wins.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images