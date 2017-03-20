Uber President Jeff Jones Calls It Quits Amid Company’s Recent Turmoil

Share this:

Things just keep going from bad to worse for Uber.

Jeff Jones, the ride-hailing company’s president, announced Sunday he was stepping down after spending six months with the Uber, USA TODAY reports. Jones is the third Uber executive to leave in recent weeks, joining Ed Baker, former vice president of product and growth, and Amit Singhal, who was asked to step down as president of engineering after failing to disclose his previous involvement in a sexual discrimination investigation at Google.

In a letter sent to his staff, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick reportedly said Jones’ decision was surprising, and partly was due to him getting passed over for the role of chief operating officer.

“After we announced our intention to hire a COO, Jeff came to the tough decision that he doesn’t see his future at Uber,” Kalanick wrote, via USA TODAY. “It is unfortunate that this was announced through the press.”

Despite Kalanick’s rational for the departure, a statement Jones made to Rencode on Sunday seems to place the blame on the recent turmoil Uber has faced.

“It is now clear, however, that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride-sharing business,” Jones said.

Jones’ departure is just the latest blow in what’s been an ugly stretch for Uber. In addition to being sued for sexual discrimination and patent infringement, Uber admitted to using software to avoid law enforcement, and Kalanick was caught on video arguing with an Uber driver over fares.

