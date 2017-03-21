This Bizarre ‘MLB The Show 17’ Glitch Is Going To Keep You Up At Night

Share this:

Tweet







Video games always suffer glitches and setbacks during development. But “MLB The Show 17” has experienced something that’s as unique as it is disturbing.

A video uploaded to Sony San Diego’s Twitch account Friday revealed a truly terrifying glitch that popped up during “The Show’s” development. Apparently caused by a hair slider when customizing players, according to Kotaku, the glitch created something that looks like it’s borrowed from nightmares.

Although “The Show” looks like it’s going have a ton of depth, chances are you won’t be able to start The Wicker Man at shortstop, as it appears the Glitch has been fixed.

A bug in MLB The Show 17 early development (which has been fixed) pic.twitter.com/UBC78sUF7q — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) March 16, 2017

Admittedly, this bug is pretty fascinating. But as is usually the case in video-game design, the glitch was just one of many.

“We’ve had several bugs throughout the year that create these effects,” Patrick Hager, the game’s lead graphics programmer said in an extended version of the video. “I don’t even remember what the bug was. It was just, some compute phase was out of sync.”

Assuming “The Show” has all the kinks worked out when it releases for Sony’s PlayStation 4 on March 28, it very well could wind up being considered among the greatest sports video games.