This Chevrolet Volt Doubles As Insanely Cool ‘Mario Kart 64’ Controller

Nintendo has released plenty of wheel-shaped accessories over the years that enable you to play “Mario Kart” like you’re driving an actual car. But those apparently weren’t good enough for some fans.

A video uploaded to YouTube by Gordon Hlavenka reveals what could be the coolest video game controller ever made. Hlavenka’s son Dan, along with a pair friends, form a trio known as Team Catch Me If You CAN, according to Popular Mechanics. The trio teamed up to turn Hlavenka’s Chevrolet Volt into a fully functional “Mario Kart 64” controller.

Fans of “Mario Kart” apparently aren’t the only people impressed by the trio’s creation, as the project won multiple prizes at a 2016 University of Illinois competition for hackers and engineers, according to Popular Mechanics. But despite the team’s success, converting a car into a video game controller didn’t come without a few roadblocks.

“We only bricked the car twice, and it seems to be recoverable,” the group said on their website, which details the technology and methods used during the process.

No word yet on whether the group has planned a similar project for the upcoming “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” but we imagine the Nintendo Switch’s portable capabilities would making do so a bit easier.