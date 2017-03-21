This Hyperloop Capsule Could Carry 40 Passengers At Speeds Near 760 Mph

Share this:

Tweet







Hyperloop, a conceptual form of high-speed travel developed by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, has a long way to go before it changes how people travel. One company, however, finally is building one of the most important components of the technology.

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop Transportation Technologies posted a video to its YouTube page Tuesday, revealing the construction of a passenger capsule it says will be ready by early 2018. The futuristic pod, which HTT claims will carry up to 40 passengers and be 100 feet long, can be seen at the end of the video.

Although Musk pioneered hyperloop technology, companies such as HTT and Hyperloop One have made serious serious strides in making a world full of vacuum-sealed train tunnels feel more realistic.

What makes designs like HTT’s so revolutionary, is they could travel at speeds up to 760 mph, according to CNET. The capsule shown in the video, which HTT says will have a restroom, is just the first of what could be many iterations.

“We are looking at completely different interior concepts that go beyond just seating,” HTT communications director Ben Cookie said in an email to CNET. “That will be part of one of our future updates.”

Hyperloop certainly is an exciting idea, though the jury still is out on when or if the technology really makes its way into every-day travel. And while some people are skeptical about hyperloop, others apparently would prefer travelling in a tunnel over taking a trip to outer space.

Thumbnail photo via Hyperloop Transportation Technologies