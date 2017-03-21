This ‘Minute-By-Minute’ Breakdown Of Tom Brady Jersey Theft Is Pretty Wild

Share this:

The latest episode of “CSI: Tom Brady” is here, and it’s the best one yet.

Shortly after news broke Monday that Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey had been recovered — in Mexico, of all places — FS1 aired a brief video purporting to show the alleged suspect pilfering the No. 12 jersey from the New England Patriots’ locker room.

A day later, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer appeared on FS1’s “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd to share a longer video of the incident — a “minute-by-minute” look at how Mexican media member Mauricio Ortega allegedly stole Brady’s jersey from under the quarterback’s nose.

And we’ll be honest: It’s pretty fascinating.

EXCLUSIVE: Minute-by-minute look at how the alleged culprit in Tom Brady's jersey theft spent his night at the Super Bowl via @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/5d5aXlqQvz — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 21, 2017

The 2-minute, 41-second clip pieces together security footage at NRG Stadium to track the path of Brady’s jersey, from the second he took off his shoulder pads to the moment Ortega casually strolled out of New England’s locker room (allegedly) carrying the threads.

Inadvertently, it also gives NFL fans an inside glimpse into what a locker room looks like for a team that just won a Super Bowl.

You can agree that this whole “Jerseygate” fiasco is a little ridiculous, but it’s still produced some pretty entertaining footage.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images