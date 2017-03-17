This Parody Of Chevrolet’s ‘Real People’ Commercials Is Too Perfect

Share this:

Unless you’ve been living under a rock lately, you’ve probably seen one of Chevrolet’s “real people” commercials. Well if you’re a little confused by the ads, you’re not alone.

A video uploaded Thursday to Zebra Corner’s YouTube page throws some light jabs at Chevy’s ads, by asking some of the questions many of us have been thinking. The video’s star is “Mahk” a fictional character who sure seems like he has New England ties.

As you can see, “Mahk” really isn’t a fan of “J.D. Pow-ah” or its initial quality awards. He also clearly isn’t impressed by all of the American automaker’s really big doors, or its huge fleet of vehicles.

Interestingly enough, Chevy might be responsible for the best parody yet of its own ad campaign, as the Lego Batman commercial it produced was pretty awesome.