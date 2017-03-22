This Patriots, Red Sox-Themed Golf Cart Looks Like Lots Of Fun To Drive

Share this:

If you’re a New England Patriots/Boston Red Sox fan with an extra $5,000 to spend and are in the market for a golf cart, you’re in luck.

One eBay user is selling a 2002 Ford Think electric golf cart for $5,475. And it might just be the ultimate treat for a Boston sports fan.

Here’s the description, via eBay.com:

“2002 Ford THINK Neighbor. A 72 Volt electric golf cart, 35 MPH, street legal — can be registered. Front and rear white lights, turn signals, red brake lights, windshield wiper, plus 2 front and 2 rear blue police lights and a siren (chase and arrest friends on the course, in the woods or at the campground), clear Patriot cutout windows Lt & Rt side, PATRIOT and RED SOX names on rear posts, PEE on the Yankees cartoon on windshield and other assorted logos. Gel batteries (4/5 yr old) with built in 120v plug in charger. Use as a second vehicle for errands. LSV = Low Speed Vehicle, NEV = Neighborhood Electric Vehicle. 458 Miles, 5 passenger — 2 forward facing seats and rear 3 person bench seat. Come take a test drive!”

Someone is going to arrive at the links in style this summer.

