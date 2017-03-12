This Young Fan Reuniting With Military Dad At Bruins Game Is The Best

Share this:

Tweet







We’ve seen plenty of reunions between military members and their families at sporting events, and most are pretty awesome.

But it’ll be hard to top the surprise a young Boston Bruins fan got before Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

A young fan named Anthony, who plays for the New England Jr. Falcons youth hockey team, lived out every kid’s dream of giving his favorite Bruins players fist bumps as they exited the TD Garden dressing room. There was one more “player” in the room, though — Anthony’s military father.

What happened next was an awesome embrace of father and son.

Is it dusty in here, or is it just us?

The Bruins went on to thrash the Red Wings 6-1 in a night Anthony and his family won’t soon forget.