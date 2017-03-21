Thunder Fan Ruthlessly Mocks Kevin Durant With Cupcake On Crutches Costume

Share this:

You might have heard tfans of the Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t exactly fond of their ex-superstar forward Kevin Durant after he left to join the Golden State Warriors during free agency.

If anyone thought that the bad blood would die down after Durant’s first visit back to OKC, then they had another thing coming.

The Warriors returned to Oklahoma City on Monday night, and Thunder fans stuck with the theme from the first visit, as cupcakes were out in full force at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

One fan, however, might have taken it a bit far as they added a prop to their cupcake costume — crutches.

TNT’s pregame broadcast spotted a Thunder fan wearing a cupcake costume and hobbling around on crutches.

No chill for KD in OKC #cupcake pic.twitter.com/dCZUR8U1wm — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) March 21, 2017

This, of course, clearly is mocking Durant’s injury as the star has been sidelined with an MCL sprain.

The Warriors also were upset about the way the Thunder organization handled Durant’s return the first time around.

It’s probably safe to say the Thunder faithful won’t be giving their former star a warm welcome anytime soon.

