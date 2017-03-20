Tiger Woods Determined To Play At 2017 Masters In Seemingly Ambitious Timetable For Return

Share this:

Tiger Woods badly wants to demonstrate his new sense of self at Augusta National.

During his appearance Monday on “Good Morning America,” Woods said he hopes to recover from back injuries in time to compete at the 2017 Masters. Woods hasn’t played a PGA Tour event since Feb. 3 when he withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic due to back spasms. The Masters will begin on April 6, and Woods has until then to determine whether he’ll compete.

“God, I hope so,” Woods said when asked if he’ll play at the Masters. “I’m trying. I’m trying everything to be able to get back and play. I love that event. It’s meant so much to me in my life. It was the first major I ever played back in 1995. It has so much history and meaning to me, I’d love to get back.”

Woods then admitted his best days in terms of his physical condition are behind him but he’s in a fine mental state, primarly due to the focus he puts on his children.

“I need to get back physically,” said Woods. “I know the mind is sharp. I just need to get the body willing to do it. I haven’t been able to train like I used to or practice like I used to. It’s been harder. My priorities have changed a lot. My kids now dominate my life, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Woods missed the Masters in 2016 and 2014 due to his ongoing back problems.

He has won the major tournament on four previous occasions.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images