Tim Tebow Hitting Against Max Scherzer Goes Exactly As You’d Expect

Share this:

Tweet







It’s almost as though the New York Mets are out to embarrass Tim Tebow at this point.

The former NFL quarterback is in his first spring training after signing with the Mets in September, and it’s gone pretty badly. Tebow has appeared in eight games this spring, batting .167 (4-for-24) with a .367 OPS, eight strikeouts and no extra-base hits, runs or RBIs.

So when the Mets faced Max Scherzer on Monday in a split-squad game against the Washington Nationals, Tebow’s first at-bat against the two-time Cy Young Award winner went exactly as expected.

Tim Tebow hits against Max Scherzer. It's fun and eventful, and for Tim, it doesn't go well. pic.twitter.com/4oZabpjOYS — Jay White (@JayWhiteSports) March 27, 2017

In fact, Tebow only saw 10 pitches through four at-bats and nine innings, going 0-for-4 with three swinging strikeouts, each on three pitches. The 29-year-old’s other out was a first-pitch groundout against Nats reliever Enny Romero.

The Nationals won 6-0.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images