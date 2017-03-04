Tim Tebow Reveals ‘Pretty Cool Goal’ Of Adopting Child From Every Continent

Share this:

Tweet







Say what you want about Tim Tebow the athlete, but Tim Tebow the person is pretty awesome.

The former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets spring training hopeful recently was interviewed by People’s Steve Helling, and the headline was the non-sports goal he mentioned.

“I want to adopt so badly,” he told People. “I can’t wait. It’s definitely something I see in my future. You know what I think would be awesome? If I could adopt a kid from every continent. I think that would be a pretty cool goal. I want to sit around the dinner table ever night and see kids from Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, right here in the States. How cool would that be? It’s one of my favorite things to dream about.”

Of course, he probably didn’t mean every continent, unless he wants a penguin as a pet. But you get the point.

Tebow also told People he’s single and revealed what he’s looking for in a woman.

“Of course I want a woman who I’m attracted to,” he said. “That’s a very big part of it. But I’m looking for someone who loves Jesus and loves people. Someone who makes me want to be a better person for her. And she has to want kids, and has to want to adopt. That’s a requirement.”

See what we mean about Tim Tebow the person?

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images