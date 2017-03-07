Timberwolves-Blazers Game Postponed Due To Slippery Court Conditions

Share this:

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers were supposed to play an important game Monday night as the two clubs try to climb into the Western Conference playoff picture.

That game, however, will have to be played at another time as the game was postponed due to slippery court conditions.

The slippery conditions were caused by condensation from a sheet of ice underneath the court. The ice sheet was placed there to accommodate a Disney on Ice performance this past weekend, as well as the upcoming National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament. And the NCHC had some fun with the mishap via their Twitter account.

The Blazers came into the game just 1.5 games back of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves are only three games out of the final spot.

The make-up date for the game has not yet been announced.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images