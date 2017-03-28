Watch Artists Paint Mural During F1 Race In Captivating Time Lapse

Share this:

Tweet







In addition to marking the beginning of the 2017 Formula One season, Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix offered a platform for some incredibly efficient artists to showcase their talents.

Over the course of the 84-minute race in Melbourne, Australia, a group of artists teamed up to paint a mural depicting the start of the new F1 season. Work on the piece began at the start of the race, and concluded when race winner Sebastian Vettel autographed the finished product.

🎨👀 The story of the #AusGP by artist @juliancla and his team . #Australia #Melbourne #F1 #Formula1 #F1isBack A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

With the F1 World Championship in the background, and Vettel among the drivers in the foreground, the mural might be foreshadowing what’s to come in the new season.

Columbian artist Julian Clavijo, who led the project, spoke with NBC Sport’s Will Buxton on “Paddock Pass” after the race.

Personally, we’d love to see Clavijo lead a similar project at the end of the season, if for no other reason than to see how different the two pieces might look. Judging by Lewis Hamilton’s words after the Australian GP, things could get pretty messy as the season progresses.