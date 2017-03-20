Tom Brady Actually Admitted His Super Bowl XLIX Jersey Was Stolen, Too

Share this:

Tweet







The curious case of Tom Brady and his Super Bowl jerseys keeps getting weirder.

The NFL announced Monday morning that two of Brady’s game-worn Super Bowl jerseys — one from Super Bowl XLIX and one from Super Bowl LI — were recovered by the FBI in Mexico after both had been stolen by the same credentialed member of the international media.

The news took many by surprise — Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey garnered plenty of media attention, but few knew his Super Bowl XLIX threads also had been pilfered.

Indeed, there’s no record of the New England Patriots quarterback making a fuss over a missing jersey after beating the Seattle Seahawks in February 2015. But it turns out Brady made that revelation public shortly after Super Bowl LI. In a February 6 interview with WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan, the 39-year-old QB admitted this wasn’t the first time he’s had a Super Bowl jersey stolen.

“Same thing happened two years ago,” Brady said at the time. “It sucks, but oh well.”

Brady’s comment was part of his longer explanation of how his Super Bowl LI jersey was stolen, so apparently it got lost in the shuffle. But perhaps that justifies why Brady was so upset to find his jersey gone on Feb. 5 — it was the second time it’s happened to him in the last two years.

We suppose those are the perils of winning too many Super Bowls.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images