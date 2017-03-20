Tom Brady Breaks Silence On Recovered Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys

Share this:

The case of the missing Super Bowl jersey has been solved, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made a statement on the matter through his agent, Don Yee.

“I am happy my jerseys from SB 49 and SB 51 have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved,” Brady said, via NFL Media. “I know they worked hard on this case — and it is very much appreciated. Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience.”

It wasn’t well known that Brady also was missing his jersey from Super Bowl XLIX before the mementos were recovered.

Video footage was released from the Super Bowl LI theft. It shows the theft suspect, Mauricio Ortega from the Mexican news organization Dario La Prensa, walking into the Patriots’ locker room empty-handed and out with a package under his arm.

