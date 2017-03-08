Tom Brady Celebrates International Women’s Day With Thoughtful Instagram Post

Share this:

On International Women’s Day, Tom Brady was mindful to show appreciation for the important women in his life.

The New England Patriots quarterback shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday to thank the women in his family for their continued love and support.

Featured in the photo, among other family members, are his wife Gisele Bundchen, mother Galynn and daughter Vivian.

Many, if not all of the women featured in the photo were on hand to see Brady and the Patriots’ thrilling comeback victory in Super Bowl LI.

We’re guessing they’re hoping to see Brady hoist his sixth Lombardi Trophy this coming season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images