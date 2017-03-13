Tom Brady Celebrating Super Bowl LI Win With His Kids Will Warm Your Heart

Share this:

Tweet







Remember that time the New England Patriots staged the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history?

It seems like a distant memory, but New England’s improbable win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI still is fresh in Tom Brady’s mind. Perhaps that’s why the Patriots quarterback took to social media Sunday to post adorable footage of him celebrating with his children right after the victory.

Joy!!! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

This whole video is one awesome moment, but perhaps the best scene comes when Brady asks his son, “Can you believe we won?” and gets a head shake “no” in response.

Even Brady’s own kid didn’t think the Patriots would erase their 25-point deficit.

But that’s why Brady is the GOAT, and New England’s epic fourth quarter comeback allowed him to share a moment with his family he’ll clearly never forget.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images