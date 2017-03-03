Tom Brady Offers Motivational Message To NFL Combine Participants

An underwhelming performance at the NFL Scouting Combine doesn’t mean a draft prospect is bound to be a bust. Just look at Tom Brady.
The New England Patriots quarterback has put together a Hall of Fame-worthy NFL career after famously flopping at the combine, proving 40 times and other measurables only say so much about a football player.
With workouts at the 2017 combine beginning Friday, Brady took to Instagram to offer some motivation to this year’s crop of participants.
I found my combine shirt from 17 years ago and it got me thinking. This is what they said about me then….. Poor build, Skinny, Lacks great physical stature and strength, Lacks mobility and ability to avoid the rush, Lacks a really strong arm, Can’t drive the ball downfield, Does not throw a really tight spiral, System-type player who can get exposed if forced to ad lib, Gets knocked down easily As @edelman11 always reminds me … "You can prove em right or you can prove em wrong!" Good luck to all of you this weekend!!
The running backs, offensive linemen and specialists showcased their skills Friday in Indianapolis. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will do the same Saturday, followed by the defensive linemen and linebackers Sunday and defensive backs on Monday.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
