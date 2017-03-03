Tom Brady Offers Motivational Message To NFL Combine Participants

Share this:

An underwhelming performance at the NFL Scouting Combine doesn’t mean a draft prospect is bound to be a bust. Just look at Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback has put together a Hall of Fame-worthy NFL career after famously flopping at the combine, proving 40 times and other measurables only say so much about a football player.

With workouts at the 2017 combine beginning Friday, Brady took to Instagram to offer some motivation to this year’s crop of participants.

The running backs, offensive linemen and specialists showcased their skills Friday in Indianapolis. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will do the same Saturday, followed by the defensive linemen and linebackers Sunday and defensive backs on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images