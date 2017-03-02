Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Celebrate Pats’ Super Bowl With Drew Bledsoe’s Wine

Share this:

As the saying goes: To the victor go the spoils.

The New England Patriots will experience plenty of these spoils following their thrilling win in Super Bowl LI. The team has already had a duck boat parade around the city of Boston, and a lavish ring ceremony will take place sometime over the summer.

On Wednesday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and team owner Robert Kraft continued the Super Bowl celebration over a bottle of red wine.

Not just any bottle of wine, though. A Doubleback 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon.

While this name might not ring a bell, it certainly holds significance. That’s because the Doubleback winery is operated by former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

As fans will remember, New England drafted Bledsoe with the No. 1 overall selection in 1993. He’d serve as the team’s starting quarterback until he was injured in Week 2 in the 2001 season. From there, Brady took the reigns and has since led the Patriots to five Super Bowl championships.

Bledsoe went on to play five more seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Not to mention, Doubleback has become a massive success.

So we have a feeling Bledsoe isn’t whining about his things played out for him.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images