Tom Brady’s Stolen Jerseys Are Back Safe And Sound At Gillette Stadium

The Tom Brady stolen jerseys saga has reached a gratifying conclusion. Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys are back in New England Patriots hands after being returned to Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

#FBI visits NFL's Gillette Stadium to return recovered Super Bowl jerseys worn by @Patriots MVP Tom Brady ​https://t.co/BBAA8T3pSg pic.twitter.com/3XZBm77cau — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) March 23, 2017

Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a statement after the jerseys were returned.

“We want to thank the FBI, the Mexican authorities and the many different local agencies that were involved in the investigation and ultimate recovery of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey,” Kraft said. “Working along with the Patriots and NFL security, those agencies collectively coordinated an investigation that also led to the recovery of Tom’s missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey. It was great to have both jerseys returned to Gillette Stadium today. I don’t know that any agency could have accomplished this independently, but collectively multiple agencies — both in the U.S. and in Mexico — worked together to achieve the goal of retrieving the stolen property. It is another example of the importance of teamwork and what can be accomplished when everyone works together. We appreciate the effort of everyone involved and look forward to returning these jerseys to Tom when he gets back to New England.”

