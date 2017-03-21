Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jersey Saga Brings ‘Super Shame’ To Mexican Media

Share this:

Our neighbors to the South aren’t at all happy about the dramatic recovery of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jerseys in Mexico.

Mauricio Ortega, a journalist with Mexican news organization Dario La Prensa, is suspected of stealing Brady’s game jerseys out of the New England Patriots quarterback’s locker following Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl XLIX. One Mexican newspaper dubbed Ortega’s alleged involvement as the country’s “Super Shame,” according to a photo The Wall Street Journal’s David Luhnow shared Tuesday on Twitter.

Mexico deeply embarrassed that journalist who stole Brady's jerseys is Mexican. pic.twitter.com/ebDhKhRzXQ — David Luhnow (@davidluhnow) March 21, 2017

The implication of one of their own in this caper shouldn’t stain the reputation of Mexico’s media, but the proverbial teeth gnashing is understandable and somewhat entertaining.

