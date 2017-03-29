Tom Wilson Gets Demolished In Fight After Violent High Stick On Zach Parise

Share this:

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson had an eventful night Tuesday in Minnesota.

Wilson caught Wild forward Zach Parise with a brutal high stick to the face. Parise laid on the ice in pain for a while before bring helped off the ice.

Wilson received a four-minute double minor penalty for high sticking, and Wild forward Chris Stewart was waiting for him when he exited the sin bin. Stewart appeared to do most of his damage punching Wilson in the head while laying on the ice.

Warning: the image below is graphic.

Chris Stewart demolished Tom Wilson's face pic.twitter.com/uYTR7YzofQ — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) March 29, 2017

Wilson has been dishing out dirty hits since the Capitals wasted a 2012 first-round pick on him. This is nothing new for him.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images