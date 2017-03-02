Tony Romo Teaching His Kids To Play Football Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See This Week

Share this:

If Tony Romo can’t find somewhere to play football professionally next season, he can always play at home.

That’s because the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is teaching his young children, Hawk and Rivers, to play football, as evidenced by this video he shared Wednesday on Instagram.

Well, here's my first instagram. Thanks for all the support this year everyone. I think you'll enjoy some videos I have stored from my crazy kids. This might be my favorite. A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 1, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

Yes, the Romo family football video might be the cutest thing you’ll see in some time. We might as well nominate him for the 2017 Father of the Year Award.

Having lost his job as the Cowboys starting quarterback to Dak Prescott, Romo reportedly is expecting Dallas to release him, rather than trading him, this offseason.

The 36-year-old undoubtedly has a lot on his mind, but teaching the youth is a fine way to counter-balance to his Cowboys stress.

Behold the joys of parenting … and potential free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images