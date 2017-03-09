Tony Romo Sends Message To Cowboys Fans With His NFL Future Uncertain

Share this:

The writing is on the wall, and Tony Romo knows it.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to move on from Romo this offseason, with Dak Prescott emerging this past season as the quarterback of the present and future in Big D. As such, Romo thanked Cowboys fans for their love and support as his NFL future hangs in the balance, with an Instagram post featuring Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”

Thanks for everything cowboy nation. @candiceromo A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

League sources told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen on Thursday that the Cowboys are expected to trade Romo, with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos being identified as two potential landing spots. There initially was some talk that Romo would be released, but sources told Mortensen the Cowboys now believe they have a trade that will work for the veteran quarterback and the Dallas organization.

Romo, who turns 37 next month, has spent his entire 13-year career with the Cowboys, earning four Pro Bowl nods along the way. He has appeared in just five regular-season games over the last two seasons because of injuries and Prescott’s emergence, though, so there’s certainly some question as to what he’ll be able to provide in 2017 if given a starting opportunity outside of Dallas.

