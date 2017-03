Share this:

The Boston Bruins struck first thanks to Torey Krug.

The Bruins defenseman gave Boston the lead with a power-play goal at the 7:06 mark in the second period. It was his sixth goal of the season, and David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron were credited with the assists.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down Krug’s goal in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images