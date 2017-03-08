Torrey Smith Admits Football ‘Wasn’t Fun’ During Two Years With 49ers

Share this:

Count Torrey Smith among the pro athletes who might have a future in the broadcast booth when their playing days are over.

The free-agent wide receiver, released Tuesday by the 49ers, used the word “terrible” in talking about his two years with San Francisco. He was diplomatic and articulate enough, however, to do it without throwing anyone under the bus.

The Sports Daily covered Smith’s comments, in which the veteran wideout also acknowledged that football “wasn’t fun” while he was playing for the Niners.

