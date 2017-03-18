Troll Thinks LeVar Burton Is LaVar Ball, Sends Angry Tweet To ‘Reading Rainbow’ Star

Share this:

LeVar Burton probably doesn’t receive too many mean tweets, but that changed Thursday thanks to a case of mistaken identity.

If you had kids or grew up at any point between the 1980s and 2000s, then you know Burton as the host of longtime PBS show “Reading Rainbow.” And if you’re a basketball fan, you know LaVar Ball is the father of UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball and his equally talented brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball.

But one Twitter user apparently missed that, tagging Burton in an angry tweet (while also tagging the wrong Michael Jordan).

Better luck next time.

For what it’s worth, Burton seemed to find the tweet amusing.

The more you know.

