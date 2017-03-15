TruTV’s Twitter Is Having So Much Fun Roasting NCAA Tournament Trolls

Share this:

It’s March Madness time, which also means it’s time for the people of the internet to tweet the same unfunny lines about trying to find truTV. Just look at what this wannabe comedian tweeted.

I found truTV! — Cameron McDonough (@Cam_McDonough) March 14, 2017

But the people over at truTV have been pretty good sports about all this, and they’ve turned it into an epic roast of the internet trolls.

One of my favorite March traditions: When people think they have original @truTV jokes, and truTV fights back with fire. pic.twitter.com/DmweaVEsWh — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) March 14, 2017

Even ESPN’s Darren Rovell wasn’t safe.

.@darrenrovell makes the same joke year after year. Which is YOUR favorite? (We're old school: we like 2011.) #FunnyCauseItstru pic.twitter.com/XvAyLDUBbM — truTV (@truTV) March 15, 2017

Oh, and truTV also made some pretty hilarious videos for the trolls.

Twitter Etiquette 101:

1. Don't be a douche.

2. Say please and thank you.

3. Don't be a douche.#FunnyCauseItstru pic.twitter.com/JVEavpJNVp — truTV (@truTV) March 14, 2017

Two wizards meeting on top of a mountain is also how disco fries were created. #FunnyCauseItstru pic.twitter.com/S6LijeqPsV — truTV (@truTV) March 15, 2017

Lesson learned.

