TruTV’s Twitter Is Having So Much Fun Roasting NCAA Tournament Trolls

It’s March Madness time, which also means it’s time for the people of the internet to tweet the same unfunny lines about trying to find truTV. Just look at what this wannabe comedian tweeted.
But the people over at truTV have been pretty good sports about all this, and they’ve turned it into an epic roast of the internet trolls.
Even ESPN’s Darren Rovell wasn’t safe.
Oh, and truTV also made some pretty hilarious videos for the trolls.
Lesson learned.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
