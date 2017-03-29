Bruce Cassidy Applauds Tuukka Rask, Veteran Leadership In Bruins’ Win

Share this:

The Boston Bruins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 Tuesday night at TD Garden and now are three points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

After the game, interim head coach Bruce Cassidy gave credit to Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask for coming up big with 24 saves in his return after missing the previous game against the New York Islanders. Cassidy also spoke highly of the Bruins’ veterans setting the tone early in the game.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images