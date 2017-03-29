DCU Save of the Day

Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Makes Brilliant Glove Save To Deny Viktor Arvidsson

by on Tue, Mar 28, 2017 at 10:13PM
2,177

The Boston Bruins picked up a critical two points by defeating the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Tuukka Rask started in net for the Bruins after missing the last game against the New York Islanders with a lower body injury.

Rask played well between the pipes, as he saved 24 of the 25 shots that were sent his way. Perhaps his biggest save came against Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson when he made a stellar point-blank glove save to preserve the Bruins’ lead.

To see Rask’s fantastic save, check out the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

