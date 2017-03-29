Tuukka Rask Returns To Form, Bruins’ Defense Solid In Big Win Over Predators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Tuesday night at TD Garden in a great team win. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and the defense came up big and limited the Predators seventh ranked scoring offense to just 25 shots on net. Rask allowed just one goal and the defense had 24 blocked shots.

To hear Billy Jaffe break down the Bruins win check out the video above from “NESN Live” presented by Cross Insurance.

