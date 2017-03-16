Twitter Mocks Jets’ Cupcake Pitch To Dont’a Hightower After He Signs With Patriots

It’s safe to say things aren’t going too hot for the New York Jets right now.
The New England Patriots’ division rival seems to already have its sights set on the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft after making massive cuts to its roster without doing much to replace those players. However, that’s not because they haven’t been trying to sign free agents.
In fact, the Jets went after linebacker Dont’a Hightower and essentially threw him a birthday party complete with cupcakes to try to lure him away from the Pats. The reported four-year, $43.5 million contract New England offered Hightower wound up being more enticing than the Jets’ desserts, though, so naturally, social media had fun mocking New York’s rather sad pitch.
Then, there’s this bit of information from the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe proving Hightower really did take the cupcakes and run.
At the end of the day, though, we can’t blame anyone for having their cake and taking their money, too.
