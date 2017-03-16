Twitter Mocks Jets’ Cupcake Pitch To Dont’a Hightower After He Signs With Patriots

Share this:

It’s safe to say things aren’t going too hot for the New York Jets right now.

The New England Patriots’ division rival seems to already have its sights set on the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft after making massive cuts to its roster without doing much to replace those players. However, that’s not because they haven’t been trying to sign free agents.

In fact, the Jets went after linebacker Dont’a Hightower and essentially threw him a birthday party complete with cupcakes to try to lure him away from the Pats. The reported four-year, $43.5 million contract New England offered Hightower wound up being more enticing than the Jets’ desserts, though, so naturally, social media had fun mocking New York’s rather sad pitch.

DONT'A HIGHTOWER PITCHES Patriots: We're best chance at more rings Steelers: Reinvigorate a historic defense Jets: Here are some cupcakes — Jeff Israel 📎 (@jeffisrael25) March 15, 2017

Hightower used the Jets for Free Cupcakes on his bday power move — Brett (@BrettPats) March 13, 2017

Due to Dant'a Hightower re-signing with the #Patriots today the #NYJets are forced to send pre frosted cupcakes to kids in El Salvador — Nuts McGillicutty (@captainsal6) March 16, 2017

Live look at the #Jets new cupcakes…LET'S GO #Patriots Welcome back Dont'a Hightower pic.twitter.com/5cAiZbGLnn — Chris Kuzyk (@_KOOZ_) March 15, 2017

I hope the leftover cupcakes to pursue Hightower are enough to persuade Jay Cutler to sign with the Jets. — Tim Rosenthal (@_TimRosenthal) March 15, 2017

Then, there’s this bit of information from the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe proving Hightower really did take the cupcakes and run.

To clarify one note, Hightower rejected the Jets' offer two days ago. He never considered signing there. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 15, 2017

At the end of the day, though, we can’t blame anyone for having their cake and taking their money, too.