Twitter Users Have Field Day With Donald Trump’s Truck Photo Op

President Donald Trump continued his trend of meeting with U.S. manufacturers Thursday.

Trump met with long-haul truck drivers and various players in the trucking industry at the White House on Thursday. During the meeting, the president noted nearly every industry relies on products transported by truckers, tractor trailer drivers see more parts of the U.S. than most people and they sacrifice a lot for their job, such as time with their families.

Afterward, he joined the attendees on the White House lawn for a photo op inside the cab of a semi. The president also made every child in America jealous because he was allowed to honk the truck’s horn, whereas all they can do is signal to passing truckers and hope they oblige.

It was an honor to welcome so many truckers and trucking industry leaders to the @WhiteHouse today! pic.twitter.com/M1veooVBNE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2017

Whether you support or despise Trump, you can’t deny there’s something oddly amusing about watching a grown man play inside a tractor trailer. People on social media clearly agree, as Twitter was awash with posts making light of the situation:

Trump’s inner child came out while sitting in the truck, and apparently he has a doppelganger.

I think he wet himself a little #TrumpTruck pic.twitter.com/qK8JX2XFDQ — First Last (@neurosludge) March 24, 2017

However, not everybody though the president was thrilled about his new ride.

PICTURED: Donald Trump demanding his truck transform into a cool robot pic.twitter.com/viWZI1Fs14 — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) March 24, 2017

The truck might not have transformed into a robot, but it certainly changed forms.

Although users had fun making memes of Trump, ultimately they know he was having more fun than all of them.