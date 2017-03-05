Tyron Woodley-Stephen Thompson Snoozefest Fails To Live Up To Hype

Share this:

Tweet







The UFC just can’t catch a break lately.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov’s hospitalization forced the cancellation of the interim lightweight championship fight, Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson delivered a snoozefest in the welterweight title fight to put a cherry on top of what have been consecutive dismal pay-per-view cards for the UFC.

Woodley and Thompson danced around the octagon for 24-and-a-half minutes without providing any significant highlight reel moments which were commonplace the first time the two combatants met. The crowd at T-Mobile Arena booed toward the end of nearly round. It wasn’t until the final 30 seconds of the fight when Woodley woke up the crowd with a knock down and several combinations that likely swayed the decision to his side as he defended the welterweight belt via majority decision.

And so it goes for the UFC. It’s just the latest string of bad luck for the promotion.

UFC 208 was a disappointment, as well. Nine of the 10 fights on the card in Brooklyn went to decision and the main event was marred with controversy when Germaine de Randamie landed strikes following the end of two separate rounds against Holly Holm in the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight bout.

Prior to that, fans likely saw an end of a legendary career at UFC 207 when Ronda Rousey pooped the bed in another quick and disappointing loss. Who knows if she’ll ever fight again?

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is still in the middle of his hiatus and his next fight might be in the boxing ring — not in the octagon.

And on top of that, Jon Jones is still suspended, Brock Lesnar just retired, and although Georges St-Pierre is making a comeback, he hasn’t fought in nearly four years and is 35 years old.

An exciting win for the undefeated Khabib could’ve set up a showdown with McGregor down the road. Another exciting fight between Wonderboy and Woodley could’ve had fans pumped for a trilogy fight between the two.

Instead, Dana White likely has steam coming out of his ears after another stinker of a pay-per-view card.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images