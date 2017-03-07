U.S. Army, Canadian Army Honored Before Bruins-Senators Game

Share this:

There was a pretty cool moment before the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators faced off at the Canadian Tire Centre on Monday night.

The Senators honored both the United States Army and the Canadian Army by having a member of each branch participate in the ceremonial puck drop to celebrate the brotherhood between the two nations.

United States Army General Mark Milley, a Massachusetts native, and Candian Army Lieutenant General Paul F. Wynnyk were introduced to a rousing applause and dropped the puck following both national anthems.

Watch the ceremonial puck drop in the video above.