U.S.-Bound Porsche Panamera Wagon Makes Sedan Version Look Pointless

Share this:

Tweet







Not many manufacturers sell wagons in the U.S. anymore, which is why we’re eternally grateful to the ones that do. However, we’re arguably even more appreciative of Porsche, whose new wagon will dramatically improve one of its models.

Porsche unveiled the new Panamera Sport Turismo on Thursday ahead of its world premier at the Geneva International Motor Show, and the new wagon essentially makes the sedan on which it’s based redundant.

“For Porsche, the Panamera Sport Turismo is a step forwards into a new segment, but retains all of those values and attributes that are characteristic of Porsche,” Michael Mauer, Porsche’s director of style said in a statement.

As its first four-door sedan, the first-generation Panamera too was a “step forwards into a new segment” for the German manufacturer, but it looked tall and ungainly. With the redesigned 2017 model, Porsche fixed that, and it further improved on the Panamera’s appearance with the Sport Turismo.

The Panamera Sport Turismo not only looks amazing, as Porsche reworked the rear of the car from the B-pillars back, giving it a sleeker, streamlined design. In addition, the Sport Turismo is fitted with an adaptive rear spoiler that can generate over 100 pounds of downforce.

Below 105 mph, the spoiler remains retracted, and it increases its angle to positive one-degree once you go above 105 mph, or above 55 mph in Sport or SportPlus mode. Also, if you have the sunroof open, it will increase its angle to positive 26-degrees to reduce wind noise.

The new rear end not only looks great, it makes the Panamera much more practical. It increases the cargo room inside the car and allowed Porsche to fit three seats in the back row, which is a first for the Panamera.

Porsche said the Panamera Sport Turismo is expected to launch Oct. 7 in Europe, and early November in all other markets.

Thumbnail photo via Porsche