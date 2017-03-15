Uber Driver Rockets Into Gas Station; SUV Explodes In Ball Of Flames

Share this:

People who get Uber rides essentially are putting their lives in the hands of total strangers. And at a gas station in Seattle, an Uber passenger’s worst fears were realized.

A series of incidents Monday night concluded with a 2007 Nissan X-Terra, carrying an Uber driver and passenger, launching into a Shell gas station and bursting into flames, KOMO-TV reports. The ugly scene was captured on surveillance footage.

Witnesses on a bus reportedly saw the SUV speed past them, then clip a Honda Accord before going airborne over a curb, and finally hitting the gas pumps. The driver of the Accord, which split in half after hitting a tree, reportedly was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

As for the SUV driver and his female passenger, the 40-year-old woman reportedly was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the driver was taken to a hospital where he had a sample of his blood taken after a warrant was obtained. Given the carnage created by the incident, it’s remarkable no one in the SUV was more seriously hurt.

A SUV hits a gas pump and catches fire at Holman and 4th ave nw. #komonews pic.twitter.com/BIGlGJR2nH — Thomas Lin (@TLinkomo4) March 14, 2017

Uber reportedly confirmed its employment of the driver, who remains unidentified.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to all those involved in this terrible accident, and the driver has been removed from the app,” Uber spokesperson Tracey Breeden said, via KOMO-TV. “We will work with the Seattle Police Department to assist in their investigation.”

Although the fire at the gas station appeared to be pretty serious, firefighters reportedly extinguished it quickly.