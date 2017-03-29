Uber Refers To Its Jewish Employee Resource Group As ‘Jewbers’

Share this:

Every time we think things can’t get worse for Uber, the ride-hailing company somehow finds a way to land itself in hot water.

Uber, as promised, published a diversity report Wednesday that shows its workforce largely is made up of white or Asian males. What’s more, though, the report also revealed the company refers to its Jewish employees as “Jewbers.”

The ride-hailing company listed nine employee resource groups it says are a way to “improve our culture as well as ensure that Uber better serves riders, drivers and cities.”

In the report, Uber also said the goal of the group for Jewish employees, Shalom, is to “make the world a little smaller, by connecting Uberettos (its term for employees) and Jewbers from all backgrounds.”

Many have taken issue with Uber’s use of the term”Jewber,” as well as the name of its African-American group, UberHUE, and the one for its Hispanic employees, Los Ubers, according to USA TODAY.

Uber spokesman Matt Kalman, though, told USA TODAY the group members were the ones who chose the names. Other tech companies reportedly use similar terms, such as Google’s Gaylers, Jewglers and Greyglers, which refer to its gay, Jewish and elderly employees.

