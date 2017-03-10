UCLA Vs. Arizona Live Stream: Watch Pac-12 Tournament Game Online

Share this:

Duke and North Carolina aren’t the only powerhouse college basketball teams facing off Friday night.

The Pac-12 Tournament also will feature a huge semifinal matchup, as the No. 3 UCLA Bruins will take on the No. 7 Arizona Wildcats for the right to face the winner of California/No. 5 Oregon for the conference title.

Here’s how you can watch UCLA vs. Arizona online.

When: Friday, March 10, at 11:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

