A win Sunday for UCLA would set up a must-see Sweet 16 matchup with No. 2 seed Kentucky in the South Region of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

But first, the Bruins must beat No. 6 seed Cincinnati at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Here’s how to watch UCLA vs. Cincinnati online.

When: Sunday, March 19, at 9:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images