UCLA Vs. Kent State Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

Tweet







The first round of the NCAA Tournament comes to a close with a South Region matchup.

Lonzo Ball and third-seeded UCLA will take on No. 14 seed Kent State to round out Day 2’s first-round action. The Bruins posted a terrific regular season, going 29-4 overall as well as 15-3 in the Pac-12.

The Golden Flashes punched their ticket to the Big Dance via an automatic bid, as they championed the Mid-American Conference.

Here’s how you can watch UCLA vs. Kent State online.

When: Friday, March 17 at 9:57 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images