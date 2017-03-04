UFC 209 Live Stream: Watch Tyron Woodley Vs. Stephen Thompson Online

Share this:

It’s the rematch we’ve all been waiting for.

After giving UFC fans a tremendous five-round fight at UFC 205, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson will square off for the second time Saturday night in Las Vegas as the main event of UFC 209.

The prelims will begin at 7 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and continue at 8 p.m. on FS1. Then it will be on to the main card at 10 p.m.

You can order the early prelims and main card on NESN.com by clicking the link below.

When: Saturday, March. 4, at 7 p.m. ET (main card at 10 p.m.)

Live Stream: NESN.com/UFCTV

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images