UFC 209 Weigh-In Results: Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson Set For Rematch

Share this:

Tweet







UFC 209, which is headlined by the five-round welterweight title bout between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson, airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 8 p.m. Two fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7 p.m.

Main Event

Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Stephen Thompson (169)

Pay-Per-View Main Card

Rashad Evans (186) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)

Lando Vannata (156) vs. David Teymur (156)

Alistair Overeem (256) vs. Mark Hunt (265)

FS1 Prelims

Marcin Tybura (251.5) vs. Luis Henrique (248.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Darren Elkins (145.5)

Iuri Alcantara (135.5) vs. Luke Sanders (135)

Mark Godbeer (241.5) vs. Daniel Spitz (240)

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images