Share this:

Tweet







Fight fans in Brazil are in for a treat Saturday night.

Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum, two of the top middleweights in the world, will face off Saturday in the UFC Fight Night Brazil main event.

But you don’t have to be in Brazil to watch this one. You can watch all the exciting undercard fights and more online, via the link below.

When: Saturday, March 11, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images