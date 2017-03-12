UFC Fight Night Brazil Results: Kelvin Gastelum Silences Vitor Belfort

Share this:

Twenty years after his UFC debut, Vitor Belfort made the walk to the Octagon Saturday night at the Olympic Training Center in Fortaleza, Brazil, but it was rising middleweight star Kelvin Gastelum who made a statement with his speed and power, as he stopped the former UFC champion in the first round.

“I’m confident in my skills to finish any fight and I’m ready for what’s next,” said Gastelum, who talked of a possible fight with Anderson Silva in Rio de Janeiro in June. Also hoping to fight in Rio is Belfort, who has one fight left on his UFC contract.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports Images