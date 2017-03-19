UFC Fight Night London Results: Jimi Manuwa Beats Corey Anderson With Brutal KO

Share this:

Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night London: Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson? Look below to get the results for all the fights Saturday at the O2 in London.

Main event: Jimi Manuwa defeated Corey Anderson

Jimi Manuwa defended every takedown attempt Corey Anderson was desperate to land and then ended “Overtime’s” night with a left hook that sent the titanic light heavyweight tumbling to the ground after a brutal knockout. Manuwa landed the blow at 3:05 of the first round and picks up his sixth win in the UFC and his second in a row. After the bout, “Poster Boy” called out the winner of UFC 210’s main event light heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images